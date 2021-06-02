EAM Investors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

EAM Investors LLC reduced its position in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 246,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,487 shares during the period. Clean Energy Fuels comprises approximately 0.5% of EAM Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. EAM Investors LLC owned 0.12% of Clean Energy Fuels worth $3,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 4,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. 38.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CLNE shares. TheStreet cut shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $9.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLNE traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.01. 37,877 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,958,695. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $19.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.00 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.68.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $77.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 32,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $258,879.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Marketing Services S.A. Total sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total transaction of $1,636,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,357,638 shares of company stock worth $11,823,305 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

