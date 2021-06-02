EAM Investors LLC Makes New $2.56 Million Investment in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 35,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,564,000. EAM Investors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Avis Budget Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,728,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter worth $548,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,031,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $510,072,000 after acquiring an additional 472,186 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 18,430,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $687,472,000 after acquiring an additional 382,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 3,234.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 307,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,309,000 after acquiring an additional 298,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

In related news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $480,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,020.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $518,667.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,524.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CAR shares. Barclays upped their target price on Avis Budget Group from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Avis Budget Group from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Avis Budget Group from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CAR traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $89.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,378. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $90.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 2.35.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.38) by $1.92. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 199.17% and a negative net margin of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.40) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 515 dealer-operated and 410 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.