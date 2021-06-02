EAM Investors LLC Makes New $3.15 Million Investment in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,937 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,151,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 124.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the first quarter valued at $34,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 44.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the first quarter valued at $45,000.

Several research firms have commented on SBNY. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 price objective on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Signature Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.33.

Signature Bank stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $249.45. 1,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,403. The company has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $71.44 and a twelve month high of $260.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $237.28.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $439.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.00 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 30.40% and a return on equity of 11.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.49%.

Signature Bank Profile

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

