EAM Investors LLC Makes New Investment in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 70,704 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,230,000. Boise Cascade makes up 0.6% of EAM Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 191,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,411,000 after buying an additional 33,521 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in Boise Cascade by 4.9% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 11,843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Boise Cascade during the first quarter valued at $20,011,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 44.1% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 205,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,277,000 after purchasing an additional 62,802 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 33,893 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BCC traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.38. The company had a trading volume of 483 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,142. Boise Cascade has a twelve month low of $31.18 and a twelve month high of $78.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.65.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $1.26. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.53%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BCC. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target (down from $62.00) on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

In other news, Director Mack L. Hogans sold 2,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total value of $199,390.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,094.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kelly E. Hibbs sold 3,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $156,768.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,669,694.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,940 shares of company stock worth $1,151,761 over the last ninety days. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

