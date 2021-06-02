Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVY) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0458 per share on Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.
EVY stock traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $15.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,213. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.70. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $12.52 and a 1 year high of $15.16.
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
