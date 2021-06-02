Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.033 per share on Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.
Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.75. The company had a trading volume of 88,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,556. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a 12-month low of $5.26 and a 12-month high of $6.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.69.
Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Company Profile
