Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.033 per share on Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.75. The company had a trading volume of 88,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,556. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a 12-month low of $5.26 and a 12-month high of $6.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.69.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

