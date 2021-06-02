Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1025 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd.

ETG stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.76. 94,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,677. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $20.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.86.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.