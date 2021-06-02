Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1025 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd.
ETG stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.76. 94,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,677. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $20.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.86.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Company Profile
