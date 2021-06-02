eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Bought by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 244.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 395,998 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281,182 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in eBay were worth $24,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EBAY. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,905 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 218,205 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $12,320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,529 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,920 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 3,241 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,334 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EBAY shares. Truist boosted their price objective on eBay from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on eBay from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays cut their price target on eBay from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on eBay from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.93.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $1,351,822.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,354,145.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

eBay stock opened at $61.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.15. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.14 and a fifty-two week high of $65.11.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 71.14% and a net margin of 25.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. eBay’s payout ratio is 24.57%.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

