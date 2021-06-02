Edgewater Bancorp (OTCMKTS:EGDW) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Edgewater Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EGDW) rose 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $39.70 and last traded at $39.70. Approximately 2,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 119% from the average daily volume of 960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.63.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.09.

About Edgewater Bancorp (OTCMKTS:EGDW)

Edgewater Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Edgewater Bank that provides various banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Berrien, Van Buren, and Cass counties, Michigan. The company accepts various deposits, including checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

