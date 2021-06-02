EDUCare Trading Down 10% This Week (EKT)

EDUCare (CURRENCY:EKT) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 2nd. Over the last week, EDUCare has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar. One EDUCare coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EDUCare has a total market capitalization of $5.92 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of EDUCare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.66 or 0.00083019 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004859 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00020971 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $395.60 or 0.01037442 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,706.99 or 0.09721337 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00052606 BTC.

About EDUCare

EDUCare (EKT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2017. EDUCare’s total supply is 724,297,908 coins. EDUCare’s official Twitter account is @EKTcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EDUCare is ekt8.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EKT creates a new BlockChain underlying structure that splits Token and DApp , and aims for simplicity、iteration efficiency and security of the distributed application development. By integrating the Bancor Protocol into the public chain structure, the newly-issued pass will acquire stable circulation attributes, the developers only need to pay attention to the business logic of DApp, and everything else will be done by EKT public chain. “

Buying and Selling EDUCare

