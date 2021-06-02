Edward F. Mackey Sells 68,173 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) EVP Edward F. Mackey sold 68,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $2,911,668.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,166.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:BSX traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.61. The company had a trading volume of 11,247,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,000,465. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $32.99 and a 1-year high of $44.63. The company has a market capitalization of $59.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 422.70, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.69%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

BSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.58.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1,178.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

