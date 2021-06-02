Elastos (ELA) Price Down 13.8% Over Last 7 Days

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. One Elastos coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.45 or 0.00009403 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Elastos has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar. Elastos has a market cap of $66.41 million and approximately $2.14 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Elastos Profile

Elastos (CRYPTO:ELA) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 24,145,261 coins and its circulating supply is 19,263,891 coins. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Elastos is elastos.info . Elastos’ official message board is news.elastos.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain-powered operating system for the SmartWeb. ELA is the intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain. It can be used for trading, investing in digital assets, and paying for blockchain processing fees. “

Elastos Coin Trading

