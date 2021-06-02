Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.550-0.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.25 billion-$1.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.16 billion.Electronic Arts also updated its FY 2022 guidance to 6.150-6.150 EPS.

EA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $167.00 to $165.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $157.81.

EA traded down $1.29 on Wednesday, hitting $142.33. 13,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,615,135. The company has a market capitalization of $40.73 billion, a PE ratio of 50.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.90. Electronic Arts has a fifty-two week low of $110.15 and a fifty-two week high of $150.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 70,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.60, for a total value of $10,052,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 637 shares in the company, valued at $91,473.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.34, for a total transaction of $358,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,358 shares in the company, valued at $4,064,835.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,712 shares of company stock worth $15,206,135 in the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

