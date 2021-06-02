Electrum Dark (ELD) Price Hits $0.0020 on Major Exchanges

Electrum Dark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. One Electrum Dark coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Electrum Dark has traded down 16.9% against the dollar. Electrum Dark has a market capitalization of $7,650.59 and $82.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000362 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.00 or 0.00208542 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000106 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Electrum Dark Profile

Electrum Dark (ELD) is a coin. It launched on March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 coins. Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here . Electrum Dark’s official website is electrumdark.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrum Dark is a fully-functional decentralized marketplace. Using innovative technology, ELD enables users to buy and sell goods and services securely and anonymously. “

Electrum Dark Coin Trading

