Element Capital Management LLC Invests $7.50 Million in Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIXU)

Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIXU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,500,000. Gores Holdings VIII makes up about 1.7% of Element Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIIXU. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings VIII during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $700,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,050,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings VIII during the 1st quarter valued at $2,259,000.

NASDAQ GIIXU traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.01. The stock had a trading volume of 9,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,733. Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $10.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.03.

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

