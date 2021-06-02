Ellipsis (EPS) Price Hits $1.02 on Exchanges

Ellipsis (CURRENCY:EPS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. One Ellipsis coin can now be purchased for $1.02 or 0.00002664 BTC on major exchanges. Ellipsis has a market capitalization of $122.24 million and $22.25 million worth of Ellipsis was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ellipsis has traded up 20.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.66 or 0.00083019 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004859 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00020971 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $395.60 or 0.01037442 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,706.99 or 0.09721337 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00052606 BTC.

EPS is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2020. Ellipsis’ total supply is 295,403,424 coins and its circulating supply is 120,353,298 coins. Ellipsis’ official Twitter account is @EpanusToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Epanus is a decentralized token, based on the Ethereum encryption technology, which can be used as value reserve. Convenient when it comes to small daily transactions, and better in terms of value retention in the medium and long term. Through Cloud Mining technology, where the mining happens in the “cloud” through a remote datacenter with incredible shared processing power, it provides the users with the option of mining tokens without having to worry about hardware management. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellipsis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ellipsis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ellipsis using one of the exchanges listed above.

