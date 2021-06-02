EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $40 million-$42 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $37.40 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of EMCORE in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of EMCORE in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a buy rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of EMCORE from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EMCORE from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

EMKR traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,090. The company has a market cap of $363.59 million, a P/E ratio of 51.79 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.89. EMCORE has a 1-year low of $2.81 and a 1-year high of $10.02.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $38.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.40 million. EMCORE had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 9.31%. On average, equities research analysts predict that EMCORE will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

About EMCORE

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers cable television (CATV) products, including forward and return-path analog lasers, receivers, photodetectors, and subassembly components; and analog and digital fiber-optic transmitters, quadrature amplitude modulation transmitters, optical switches, and CATV fiber amplifiers.

