Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Hits New 52-Week High at $49.01

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $49.01 and last traded at $47.31, with a volume of 336119 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.69.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.99.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $416.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.63 million. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 19.45%. As a group, research analysts expect that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ryan B. Bell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,698,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECPG. Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $3,174,000. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 44.4% during the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 13,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 4,116 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the first quarter worth about $229,000.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

