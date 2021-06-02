Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) PT Raised to C$42.00

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$42.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 43.49% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EDV. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Endeavour Mining to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$45.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Endeavour Mining presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$46.83.
Shares of EDV traded down C$0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$29.27. The company had a trading volume of 49,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.70, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of C$7.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.81. Endeavour Mining has a one year low of C$23.12 and a one year high of C$39.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$27.23.
In related news, Director Sébastien De Montessus sold 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.10, for a total transaction of C$1,222,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 921,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$26,825,631.30.
About Endeavour Mining
Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as a multi-asset gold producer in West Africa. The company's property portfolio includes the Karma, HoundÃ©, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines located in the Burkina Faso; the Ity mine situated in CÃ´te d'Ivoire; and the Kalana Project is in the capital city of Mali.
Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations
Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.