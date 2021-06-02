Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) PT Raised to C$42.00

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$42.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 43.49% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EDV. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Endeavour Mining to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$45.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Endeavour Mining presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$46.83.

Get Endeavour Mining alerts:

Shares of EDV traded down C$0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$29.27. The company had a trading volume of 49,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.70, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of C$7.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.81. Endeavour Mining has a one year low of C$23.12 and a one year high of C$39.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$27.23.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$805.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$619.56 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Endeavour Mining will post 2.7100002 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sébastien De Montessus sold 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.10, for a total transaction of C$1,222,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 921,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$26,825,631.30.

About Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as a multi-asset gold producer in West Africa. The company's property portfolio includes the Karma, HoundÃ©, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines located in the Burkina Faso; the Ity mine situated in CÃ´te d'Ivoire; and the Kalana Project is in the capital city of Mali.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.