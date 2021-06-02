Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$8.21. Enerflex shares last traded at C$8.12, with a volume of 148,967 shares changing hands.

EFX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Enerflex from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James cut Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$9.50 to C$9.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Enerflex in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.71.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$8.02. The firm has a market cap of C$718.94 million and a P/E ratio of 13.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.58.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$203.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$221.30 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Enerflex Ltd. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Enerflex’s payout ratio is presently 13.56%.

About Enerflex (TSE:EFX)

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

