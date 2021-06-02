Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$8.21. Enerflex shares last traded at C$8.12, with a volume of 148,967 shares.

EFX has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Enerflex from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. ATB Capital increased their price target on Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$9.50 to C$9.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.00 target price on shares of Enerflex in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Enerflex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.71.

The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.02. The stock has a market cap of C$718.94 million and a P/E ratio of 13.76.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$203.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$221.30 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enerflex Ltd. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Enerflex’s payout ratio is 13.56%.

Enerflex Company Profile (TSE:EFX)

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

