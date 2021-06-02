EnerSys Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.20 Per Share (NYSE:ENS)

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) – Analysts at Northcoast Research reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for EnerSys in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, May 28th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.23. Northcoast Research currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for EnerSys’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.66 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.61 EPS.

Get EnerSys alerts:

Separately, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EnerSys in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Shares of NYSE:ENS opened at $96.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.80. EnerSys has a 12 month low of $58.67 and a 12 month high of $104.47.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 13.22%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in EnerSys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in EnerSys by 614.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 31,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC grew its holdings in EnerSys by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 5,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.59%.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. The company offers energy systems, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions; motive power batteries and chargers that are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other industrial electric powered vehicles; and specialty batteries, which are used in aerospace and defense applications, large over-the-road trucks, automotive, medical, and security systems applications.

Featured Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.