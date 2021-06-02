Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Analysts expect Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) to announce $0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Enphase Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the lowest is $0.29. Enphase Energy posted earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 152.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enphase Energy will report full-year earnings of $2.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $3.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Enphase Energy.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $301.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.83 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ENPH. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 price objective for the company. Truist dropped their price target on Enphase Energy from $254.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.52.

In other Enphase Energy news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 7,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.72, for a total transaction of $1,222,177.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,303 shares in the company, valued at $16,659,275.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 27,394 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.31, for a total value of $4,008,016.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 917,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,257,567.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 191,582 shares of company stock worth $26,945,634. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Enphase Energy by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,010,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,633,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976,690 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,308,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $373,382,000 after purchasing an additional 756,853 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,255,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,649,000 after purchasing an additional 83,410 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Enphase Energy by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,200,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $210,691,000 after acquiring an additional 49,475 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,044,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $183,329,000 after purchasing an additional 420,494 shares in the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $139.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.90 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 5.10. Enphase Energy has a twelve month low of $37.81 and a twelve month high of $229.04.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enphase Energy (ENPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.