Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $2,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total value of $7,839,391.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,476,938.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.31, for a total transaction of $284,324.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 294,220 shares in the company, valued at $46,577,968.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 191,582 shares of company stock worth $26,945,634. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENPH opened at $139.44 on Wednesday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.81 and a fifty-two week high of $229.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.55. The stock has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 224.90 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.20.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The company had revenue of $301.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

ENPH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $245.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.52.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

