Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, an increase of 38.5% from the April 29th total of 1,300,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 936,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $114.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.57. The company has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.93 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Entegris has a 12-month low of $56.16 and a 12-month high of $126.41.
Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). Entegris had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The company had revenue of $512.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Entegris will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.
In other news, Director Brian F. Sullivan sold 2,567 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $293,947.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,167,129.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 300,444 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $36,260,586.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 640,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,349,979.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 555,562 shares of company stock valued at $66,632,939. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Entegris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Entegris by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 388,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,475,000 after purchasing an additional 27,739 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 9,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.04% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ENTG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Entegris from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.73.
Entegris Company Profile
Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.
