Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, an increase of 38.5% from the April 29th total of 1,300,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 936,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $114.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.57. The company has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.93 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Entegris has a 12-month low of $56.16 and a 12-month high of $126.41.

Get Entegris alerts:

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). Entegris had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The company had revenue of $512.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Entegris will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 12.60%.

In other news, Director Brian F. Sullivan sold 2,567 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $293,947.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,167,129.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 300,444 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $36,260,586.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 640,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,349,979.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 555,562 shares of company stock valued at $66,632,939. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Entegris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Entegris by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 388,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,475,000 after purchasing an additional 27,739 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 9,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ENTG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Entegris from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.73.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.