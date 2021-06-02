Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $3,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sheets Smith Investment Management purchased a new position in Onto Innovation in the 4th quarter worth about $501,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Onto Innovation by 426.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 58,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after buying an additional 47,271 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Onto Innovation by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 39,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 14,396 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Onto Innovation by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 308,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,681,000 after buying an additional 38,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Onto Innovation in the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. 95.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total transaction of $1,965,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 188,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,353,009.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 32,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $2,321,245.89. Following the sale, the director now owns 224,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,938,833.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,689 shares of company stock valued at $5,336,846 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

ONTO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Onto Innovation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.20.

ONTO stock opened at $72.06 on Wednesday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.08 and a 1-year high of $74.04. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.05 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.34.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $169.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.05 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 10.16%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, or factory-wide suites.

