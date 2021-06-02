Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 25,584 Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 183,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,584 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN worth $3,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 2,001.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 470,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,535,000 after acquiring an additional 448,114 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,106,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,815,000 after acquiring an additional 276,347 shares during the last quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,657,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,986,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 299,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,162,000 after acquiring an additional 132,289 shares during the last quarter.

In other JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 13,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $1,968,792.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,678,057.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,263,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,787 shares in the company, valued at $4,494,858.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,524 shares of company stock worth $8,529,472 over the last 90 days.

Shares of AMJ stock opened at $19.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.70. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 52-week low of $10.25 and a 52-week high of $19.40.

