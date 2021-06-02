Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,038 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $3,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MOS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Mosaic in the 4th quarter valued at $114,687,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in The Mosaic by 184.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,373,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,612,000 after buying an additional 1,539,700 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in The Mosaic by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,911,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,992,000 after buying an additional 1,316,679 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The Mosaic by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,507,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,702,000 after buying an additional 1,003,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in The Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth $19,547,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on The Mosaic from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. HSBC cut The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank raised The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on The Mosaic from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Mosaic from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.66.

MOS stock opened at $37.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.86. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $11.51 and a 1 year high of $38.23.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. The Mosaic had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a boost from The Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

