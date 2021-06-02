Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 33.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,974 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $3,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in American Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Carl H. Lindner III sold 63,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total transaction of $8,268,630.00. Also, CEO S Craig Lindner sold 313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total transaction of $36,642.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 202,335 shares of company stock valued at $26,241,626. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AFG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of American Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.50.

Shares of NYSE:AFG opened at $134.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.91. The company has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.95. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.73 and a 12-month high of $136.39.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $14.00 per share. This is a positive change from American Financial Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.70%.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

