Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,339 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,577 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Progress Software worth $2,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Progress Software by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,675 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in Progress Software by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 38,806 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Progress Software by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Progress Software by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 19,591 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Progress Software by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,556 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

PRGS opened at $45.48 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 1.26. Progress Software Co. has a twelve month low of $34.05 and a twelve month high of $49.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $131.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.39 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 36.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Analysts forecast that Progress Software Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.12%.

In other Progress Software news, SVP Jeremy Segal sold 761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $33,194.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution.

