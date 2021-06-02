Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,801 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Loews were worth $3,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loews in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Loews during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Loews by 206.3% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Loews during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Loews in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. 57.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $327,446.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,318,052.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 11,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $645,196.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,215.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE L opened at $58.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of -1,462.50 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Loews Co. has a 52 week low of $31.18 and a 52 week high of $59.39.

Loews (NYSE:L) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

