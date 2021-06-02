Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,902 Shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,902 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF worth $2,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF by 253.9% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 31,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 22,532 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF by 707.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 7,277 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 182,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,234,000 after buying an additional 43,183 shares during the period.

Shares of FSMD stock opened at $34.35 on Wednesday. Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $21.70 and a 52 week high of $34.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.44.

