Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 8,914 Shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) by 20.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,914 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X were worth $2,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPXL. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 115.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the first quarter worth about $247,000.

Get Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X alerts:

Shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X stock opened at $99.78 on Wednesday. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a 12-month low of $36.93 and a 12-month high of $102.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.53.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.