Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S reduced its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Equinix were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth about $5,069,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Equinix by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,048,000 after buying an additional 6,585 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth about $351,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Equinix by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.96, for a total transaction of $142,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.35, for a total transaction of $711,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,708,742.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on EQIX. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $861.00 to $867.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $820.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $832.06.

Shares of EQIX opened at $739.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $706.50. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $586.73 and a 1 year high of $839.77.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.37%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.