Equitable Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Short Interest Update

Equitable Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 74,600 shares, a growth of 24.7% from the April 29th total of 59,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 746.0 days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EQGPF shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Equitable Group from $149.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Equitable Group from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Equitable Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Equitable Group from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Equitable Group from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equitable Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

OTCMKTS:EQGPF opened at $115.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.83. Equitable Group has a 1 year low of $62.64 and a 1 year high of $119.00.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

