Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Hits New 1-Year High at $72.14

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $72.14 and last traded at $72.13, with a volume of 18274 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.15.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ELS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.43.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 57.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.49.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The company had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.29 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.82%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,171,000. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,863,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 46.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,128,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,483 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 22.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,331,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,325,000 after acquiring an additional 989,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,433,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,209,000 after acquiring an additional 749,526 shares during the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile (NYSE:ELS)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

