Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $100 million-$105 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $70.02 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GMBL shares. Maxim Group started coverage on Esports Entertainment Group in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Esports Entertainment Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Esports Entertainment Group from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Esports Entertainment Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.50.

Esports Entertainment Group stock opened at $11.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.36. Esports Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $24.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 0.93.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Esports Entertainment Group stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) by 422.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,845 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.07% of Esports Entertainment Group worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling company in Canada. The company offers esports entertainment, esports wagering, and iGaming and traditional sports betting services, as well as professional and amateur esports events. It also operates vie.gg, an online esports wagering website.

