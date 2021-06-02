Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at B. Riley

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) had its price target decreased by B. Riley from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Eton Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eton Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.86. The company has a quick ratio of 9.04, a current ratio of 9.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.19 million, a P/E ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 1.24. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $10.30.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eton Pharmaceuticals will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eton Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Harrow Health, Inc. sold 1,518,000 shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $10,626,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,982,000 shares in the company, valued at $13,874,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. sold 48,000 shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $409,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,692,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,105,180. 12.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETON. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,052,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,560,000 after buying an additional 59,350 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 11,778 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 5,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 35.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers Biorphen, a phenylephrine injection for the treatment of clinically important hypotension resulting primarily from vasodilation in the setting of anesthesia; Alkindi Sprinkle, a replacement therapy for adrenocortical insufficiency in children under 17 years of age; and Alaway Preservative Free, a preservative-free ophthalmic product to treat allergic conjunctivitis.

