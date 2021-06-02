Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,860,000 shares, an increase of 38.2% from the April 29th total of 2,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have commented on EURN. ING Group cut shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Euronav in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Euronav from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Euronav from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Euronav by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 17,440 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Euronav by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 402,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euronav in the 4th quarter valued at $28,008,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Euronav by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 15,446 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 4,523 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Euronav by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 41,180 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 5,987 shares during the period. 25.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Euronav stock opened at $9.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Euronav has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.39.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35). Euronav had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 6.89%. Equities analysts anticipate that Euronav will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.56%.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2021, it owned and operated a fleet of 77 vessels, including 10 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 19.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 45 very large crude carriers, two V-plus, 28 Suezmax vessels, and two floating, storage, and offloading vessels.

