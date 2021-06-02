Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.200–0.160 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $358 million-$359.60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $343.09 million.Everbridge also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to -0.230–0.220 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on EVBG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everbridge from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Everbridge from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Everbridge from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Everbridge from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $164.78.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Shares of Everbridge stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $124.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.70 and a beta of 0.73. Everbridge has a 52 week low of $100.17 and a 52 week high of $178.98.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $82.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.61 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 30.50% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. Everbridge’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Everbridge will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Everbridge news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 13,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total transaction of $1,529,569.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,599,252. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.