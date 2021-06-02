Everest (ID) Price Reaches $0.35 on Top Exchanges

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. One Everest coin can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000936 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Everest has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar. Everest has a market capitalization of $41.36 million and $622,222.00 worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002641 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.57 or 0.00070124 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.25 or 0.00283091 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.49 or 0.00186065 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $465.18 or 0.01227818 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003695 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,905.55 or 1.00050488 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00032569 BTC.

About Everest

Everest’s launch date was December 11th, 2018. Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg . The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Everest Coin Trading

