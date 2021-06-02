Evermay Wealth Management LLC Has $289,000 Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 22,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,927,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Ecolab by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 83,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,157,000 after acquiring an additional 6,368 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 73.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ECL has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.00.

In related news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total value of $560,593.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,788.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total value of $5,585,995.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,915,592.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,775 shares of company stock valued at $7,896,521. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ECL opened at $215.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.51 billion, a PE ratio of -48.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.25 and a 1 year high of $231.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $219.23.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a positive return on equity of 18.17%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 47.76%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

