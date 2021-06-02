Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XELA opened at $1.57 on Wednesday. Exela Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $7.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.89.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.31).

In other news, Director Par Chadha sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total transaction of $189,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XELA. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Exela Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Exela Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exela Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exela Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exela Technologies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 197,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

About Exela Technologies

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

