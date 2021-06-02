Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) will announce earnings per share of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Exelixis’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is $0.03. Exelixis posted earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Exelixis will report full year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.49. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Exelixis.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Exelixis had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $270.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Exelixis’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EXEL shares. TheStreet upgraded Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Exelixis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of EXEL stock traded down $0.56 on Wednesday, reaching $22.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,985,291. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.07. Exelixis has a 12-month low of $18.18 and a 12-month high of $27.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.75.

In other news, Director Vincent T. Marchesi sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $1,001,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 6,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $140,820.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 389,248 shares of company stock valued at $9,473,595. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exelixis during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exelixis in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 164.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in Exelixis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

