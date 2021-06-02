Express (EXPR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Express (NYSE:EXPR) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, June 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.55) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $430.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.61 million. Express had a negative net margin of 33.55% and a negative return on equity of 265.49%. On average, analysts expect Express to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Express alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EXPR opened at $4.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $316.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.82. Express has a twelve month low of $0.57 and a twelve month high of $13.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.63.

In other news, COO Matthew C. Moellering sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 717,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,589,735. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Express from $1.50 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Express Company Profile

Express, Inc offers apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions under the Express brand. The company sells its products through its eCommerce website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of January 30, 2021, it operated 570 stores in 46 states across the United States, as well as in Puerto Rico.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.