F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 3.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 70,475 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,529 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FNB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in F.N.B. in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,468,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,461,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 998,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,488,000 after purchasing an additional 383,670 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,845,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,534,000 after purchasing an additional 380,735 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,546,536 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,688,000 after purchasing an additional 377,812 shares during the period. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FNB opened at $13.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.03. F.N.B. Co. has a 52 week low of $6.37 and a 52 week high of $13.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 23.97%. The company had revenue of $305.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on F.N.B. in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

