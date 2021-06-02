Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc cut its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,140,667 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 280,677 shares during the period. Facebook comprises approximately 2.7% of MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Facebook were worth $335,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Proem Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $9,287,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 11,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 34,379 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 28,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,526,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares during the last quarter. 65.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.26, for a total value of $11,646,635.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total transaction of $78,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,099,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,864,753 shares of company stock valued at $567,340,894. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FB. Susquehanna raised their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Facebook from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Facebook in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Facebook from $360.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.93.

Shares of FB opened at $329.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $308.90. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.11 and a 52 week high of $333.78. The company has a market cap of $935.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

