Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Position Boosted by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FAST. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,817,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,413,000 after purchasing an additional 792,222 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Fastenal by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,941,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,850,000 after buying an additional 280,180 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Fastenal by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,060,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,781,000 after buying an additional 25,911 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,068,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,306,000 after buying an additional 2,204,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,847,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,524,000 after acquiring an additional 29,990 shares during the period. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FAST opened at $52.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.70. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $39.15 and a fifty-two week high of $54.32.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.00% and a net margin of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Fastenal’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.17%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.56.

In other news, Director Stephen L. Eastman acquired 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.63 per share, with a total value of $44,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $1,494,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

