Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $216.14 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) will post $216.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $227.55 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $202.89 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust posted sales of $176.23 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will report full year sales of $873.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $842.28 million to $903.64 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $939.89 million, with estimates ranging from $899.30 million to $985.71 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Federal Realty Investment Trust.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.42). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 15.23%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist raised their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Capital One Financial cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 51,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,361,000 after buying an additional 23,496 shares in the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 12,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 5,715 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 11.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 36,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,691,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 78,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,688,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. 85.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FRT traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.50. 1,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733,796. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.78, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.15. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $67.01 and a 52 week high of $118.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.81%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

