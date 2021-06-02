Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Upgraded to Buy at Grupo Santander

Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Grupo Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on FRRVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:FRRVY traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.52. 8,563 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,049. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.90. Ferrovial has a 52 week low of $20.92 and a 52 week high of $31.68.

Ferrovial, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an infrastructure and mobility operator in the United States, Poland, Spain, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company engages in the design and construction of various public and private works; and development, finance, and operation of toll roads.

